Many across Western Mass enjoyed the snow while preparing for Sunday's storm

People across Western Mass. were busy cleaning up their driveways, all to prepare for another round of snowfall on Sunday.

Piles of snow at the end of driveways and roads have residents in Wilbraham wondering if they will have enough room for more of that white powder on Sunday.

"A little cleanup from the little bit we got last night but I'm looking at the big piles at the end of the driveway and thinking where am I going to put another 8-12 inches," said Sheryl Moriarty of Wilbraham.

The forecast shows signs of snow and many people took the time on Saturday to clean up the dusting we got Friday night and are clearing their driveways for whats to come.

"It's all apart of living in New England. I keep thinking you know, we’ve been through this before we will get through it again," Moriarty noted.

Even for someone like Sheryl who said she loves the snow and skiing, when there is no time to rest between storms it can get exhausting shoveling the snow only for more to fall a day later.

Despite the frustration some may feel over the snow, there were many that went out sledding, skiing, or snowboarding and enjoyed these winter weather conditions.

