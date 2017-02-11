New Englander's prepare for more winter weather this weekend

New England won't be getting a break as another snow storm is heading our way.

Right on the heels of the seasons most measurable snowfall, comes another sizable storm.

Just as the roads began to clear on Saturday, that won't be the case for those looking to travel on Sunday.

Local businesses like Rocky's Ace Hardware have noticed everyone is searching for those winter essentials this weekend.

"With the snow coming there's been a lot more people.There's been a lot of rock salt been going, ice melt, snow blowers, power shovels," said Bethany Wells, a Keyholder at Rocky's Ace Hardware.

She told Western Mass News the phone has been ringing off the hook for people looking for winter weather items.

"We ran out of snow blowers, sand, the power shovel, we ran out of that, too," Wells continued.

As customers packed stores to dig out, cities and towns have been busy clearing roads.

"The roads in Chicopee have been pretty good, roads in Springfield are a little dicey. There's been a lot of accidents, I almost got into one myself," said Joseph Peloquin of Chicopee.

The city of Springfield had 170 pieces of equipment on the roads Thursday. Officials said they are geared up for Sunday's storm, too.

Towns across the area have issued parking bans as crews continue to clear the roads after Thursday's storm.

Whether you're a fan of a New England winter or not, another wallop of snow is headed our way.

