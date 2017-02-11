Easthampton hosts 4th annual Winter Fest

People in Easthampton braved the cold weather to join-in on the fun for the town's 4th annual Winter Fest.

The event goes to benefit the Nashawannuck Pond in order to raise awareness to all of the ongoing efforts needed in order to keep the pond healthy.



At the fundraiser, ice sculptures were being made that represented Easthampton's historic past in the ice harvesting industry.

Sculptor Dave Rothstein has been volunteering for 4 years, as a way to show his appreciation to the community.

"For me the snow sculpture is a way to give back to the community that I love and get people excited about winter. But the larger event is about is about celebrating Easthampton and the pond down here and all the activities around the pond," said Rothstein.

