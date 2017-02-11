Easthampton hosts 4th annual Winter Fest - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Easthampton hosts 4th annual Winter Fest

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

People in Easthampton braved the cold weather to join-in on the fun for the town's 4th annual Winter Fest. 

The event goes to benefit the Nashawannuck Pond in order to raise awareness to all of the ongoing efforts needed in order to keep the pond healthy. 
  
At the fundraiser, ice sculptures were being made that represented Easthampton's historic past in the ice harvesting industry. 

Sculptor Dave Rothstein has been volunteering for 4 years, as a way to show his appreciation to the community. 

"For me the snow sculpture is a way to give back to the community that I love and get people excited about winter. But the larger event is about is about celebrating Easthampton and the pond down here and all the activities around the pond," said Rothstein. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.