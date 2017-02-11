Planned Parenthood supporters in Springfield join nation-wide rally

Those that are in support of Planned Parenthood took to the steps of City Hall in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

The City Hall rally named,"Our Bodies, Our Justice" brought in hundreds of protesters that aimed to make a "call on congress and President Trump to strip Planned Parenthood of all federal funding," according to organizers.

Over 200 nationwide protests were planned by the #protestPPcoalition.

Organizers of the City Hall rally said it was not only to protect Planned Parenthood, but also highlighted how racism, homophobia and economic inequality effect access to reproductive healthcare.

