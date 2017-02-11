2017 Springfield's Colleen crowned

A winner was crowned on Saturday night at the 2017 Springfield Colleen Coronation and Awards Presentation Ball.

Western Mass News' very own Mary-Cate Mannion and Lindsay Iadeluca were co-mistresses of the ceremonies for the ball.

Five Colleen finalists were asked one final question before the judges determined who will represent the Springfield Contingent at the 2017 Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The co-chair of the Colleen committee said the parade is one of her favorite events.

"I look forward to the parade every year, I get there 7:00 a.m. every year cause the girls have be on the float for 7:30 to be judged," said Alesia Barbaro.

This year's winner was 17-year-old Jillian Murphy from East Longmeadow.

During the ceremony 17-year-old Maggie Rosemond from Springfield received a scholarship award that's given every year.

