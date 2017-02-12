Outages possible with this latest storm and how you can prepare

As the storm today into tomorrow makes its way to your home, Western Mass News wants you to be prepared in case you lose power. With heavy winds expected tonight, this will increase the chances for outages.

There are about 215,000 Eversource customers in western Mass. So what can you do to prepare?

1. Make sure you have stocked up on food and water, and the daily necessities for the family.

2. Fill up the cars with gas ahead of time and have a container with extra gas. You never know where you may have to go, stations will be packed or even closed the worse the storm gets.

3. Emergency kit-water, non-perishable foods, flashlights, warm clothes and medical supplies.

This latest winter storm will continue to keep many of us busy from the shoveling to the plowing to the brushing off of cars. For your First Warning Weather team's latest forecast click here!

Massachusetts Emergency

Management Agency

SUGGESTED EMERGENCY KIT CHECKLIST

At a minimum your kit should include:

- Bottled water (one gallon per person/per day for at least three days)

- Food: at least a three-day supply of non-perishable foods that do not need cooking

(ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables, or juices, protein or granola bars, cereal,

peanut butter, dried fruit, nuts, crackers, baby food, comfort foods)

- Manual can opener

- Radio (battery-powered or hand crank), NOAA Weather Radio, and extra batteries

- Flashlight or lantern, with extra batteries

- Cellphone and charger (also an auto, solar, or crank charger in case power is out)

- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities and other basic tools

- Prescription medications (two-week supply)

- Garbage bags, soap, sanitizer, and other personal hygiene items

- Extra eyeglasses, contact lenses, and dentures

- Extra batteries for hearing aids, wheelchairs, or other medical equipment

- Change of clothes and sturdy shoes

- Pet collar, leash, harness, crate, food, bowls, current photo, license and medical info

- Copies of insurance policies, bank account records, identification cards (IDs), medical

information, and other important documents

- Extra cash and traveler’s checks (ATMs may not work during a power outage)

- First-aid kit

- Whistle to signal for help

- Waterproof matches or lighter

- Local area maps

- Diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and supplies, if needed

- Water purification tablets

Also consider adding:

- Watch or battery-operated clock

- Household chlorine bleach, which can disinfect drinking water

- Camp stove or grill with fuel or canned heat, neither of which should be used indoors

- Disposable plates, cups, and utensils

- Duct tape, plastic sheeting, or tarp

- Seasonal items such as warm clothes for winter and sunscreen for summer

- Sleeping bags or blankets

- Books, games, puzzles, and other comfort items.

