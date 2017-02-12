Bradley and Logan flight cancellation and delays during snowstorm

Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and Logan Airport in Boston have both started to announce cancellations and delays.

This comes during the latest winter storm here in New England.

Alisa D. Sisic, a spokesperson for Bradley Airport told Western Mass News on Sunday night the that they are open and their snow removal efforts are ongoing.

According to Sisic, 33 percent of their incoming and outgoing flights were cancelled. They urge anyone who is planning to travel on Monday morning, to check in with their airline to confirm their flight.

"Currently, approximately 20 % of our departures are canceled and 25 % of our arrivals are canceled. There is a very small number of delays," explained representative, Alisa Sisic.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday there were a number of flight cancellations at Logan Airport in Boston. For the latest flight delays and cancellations there, click on this line.

Those with flights or are expecting an arrival are urged to check with your airline for your flight status.

