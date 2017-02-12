Gov. Baker urges caution on the roadways during storm

The snow is falling steadily now and while plow drivers are out trying to keep up with it all, the roads are still slippery, and snow covered.

With the current conditions Governor Baker urged caution on the roadways. This was at about 1 p.m. today.

"We are currently monitoring the winter storm impacting Massachusetts, including the potential for high winds tomorrow and flooding in some areas," said Governor Charlie Baker, "As the storm continues, we ask everyone to use extreme caution when traveling and avoid unnecessary driving when possible, allowing crews to safely treat and clear roadways."

Gov. Baker said they would keep the public informed as the weather progresses.

"We remind everyone to please assist neighbors in need, and to help keep sidewalks and fire hydrants clear," Baker added.

By 1 p.m. today, the MassDOT had more than 2,100 pieces of equipment and well over 600 employees treating and plowing the roadways.

There is also a current speed limit of 40 mph on the Mass. Pike from the NY border to Interchange 11 in Worcester/Millbury. No tandems or propane.

Some accident have been reported on the roadways.

"Roads are terrible," Springfield Police Captain Clapprood told us at about 1:45 p.m., "6 (accidents) in the last 2 hours, no major injuries though."

We also heard of a motor vehicle crash in Southwick at 356 College Highway. Emergency crews there were forced to shut down the road at the crash scene because the accident was in the middle of the road. This was just before 1 p.m. today.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this storm today. Stay with us on-line for all the latest details. Then tune in to ABC40 at 6 p.m. for our Live team coverage. We'll be on-air for an extra half hour until 7 p.m.

Next, catch us at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40. Plus, we'll have extended coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. Monday!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.