Activists pushing for end to Massachusetts sub-minimum wage

BOSTON (AP) - Activists are planning to rally at the Massachusetts Statehouse to call for an end to the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers like waiters, hairdressers and parking valets.

The rally is scheduled Monday.

The group Raise Up Massachusetts is pushing a bill to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021. The bill would also increase the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers over eight years until it equals the regular minimum wage.

They say that would bring Massachusetts in line with eight other states that have eliminated the sub-minimum wage.

Activists say Massachusetts has the largest gap of any state between its $11-per-hour minimum wage and its sub-minimum wage for tipped workers of $3.75 per hour.

Critics say hiking the minimum wage will raise prices and cost jobs.

