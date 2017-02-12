State police offer safety tips and reminders for winter travel

While the snow continues to pile up across the Baystate, it poses a significant challenge for anyone that has to go out and brave the winter elements.

Sunday’s storm has the potential to produce over 10 inches of snow for some parts of the state.

That’s why State police are urging people to take caution, and have listed safety tips you should take before heading out during inclement weather.

Before traveling, motorists should make sure their vehicles are well maintained and are properly equipped for winter driving.

This means tires should be inflated, and you should check all fluid levels, particularly windshield washer fluid and anti-freeze.

It’s always a good idea to keep a snow shovel, jumper cables, ice scraper, a flashlight, and warm clothing and blankets in your vehicle.

Not only should you keep those winter essentials in your car, it’s also important to clear off your car of snow and ice to prevent anything from flying off and hitting someone else on the road.

While you're on the road in any snow storm, it's important to leave extra space between vehicles, and to reduce your speed.

State police said you can dial 511 for current traffic and road conditions on Massachusetts highways.

For more information on safety tips, you can visit the MA State Police website

