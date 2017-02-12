Drivers are urged to take it slow during winter weather

Another round of snow hit Western Mass on Sunday, and the storm certainly caused a concern for anyone that had to drive in it.

Plow drivers were out in full force to clean up the snowy mess, and the weather conditions are making it tough to keep up with.

Mass DOT has 2,156 pieces of equipment treating and plowing the roadways. There are more than 600 employees working to make it all happen.

"A lot of people are going too slow or going to too fast for the conditions," said Bob Niemiec, the Co-Director of the DPW in Springfield.

Massachusetts state police have dropped the speed limit on the Mass Pike to 40 mph from the New York border to the Worcester/ Millbury exit.

They have also banned all tandems and propane trucks from traveling in these rough conditions.

Drivers hitting the roads on Sunday and Monday are reminded to keep speeds slow and leave distance for plows.

It goes without saying, but if you don’t have to go out, it’s best to stay in.

