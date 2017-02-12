Plow crews work tirelessly to clear roads throughout the weekend

Plows continue to work overtime all across Western Mass on Sunday.



Old man winter hit us with two storms almost back-to-back, and clearing all that snow is not easy.

Allen Cournoyer started getting ready on Wednesday night and plowed all day Thursday, and then started getting ready for this storm.

He and his brother have been plowing and shoveling different businesses and homes making room for more snow.

He said while it's important to have someone plow, it's also important to make sure you hire a plow driver with insurance.

"The other thing is insurance, people are out there plowing without insurance, I pay a lot money to have or push snow. It's rough, it's tough, 20 hours shoveling and plowing it's tough went home sore and we're back out here again," Cournoyer noted.

Allen said to make sure you are giving the plows room to do their jobs, it will make the plowing faster.

