The latest ultrasound technology gives parents a closer look at their baby

The newest forms of technology makes its way into almost every aspect of our daily lives.

Whether you use a smart phone or drive a smart car, it's everywhere.



Now it's being used before birth with something called 3D and 4D ultrasounds.



Baby photos have certainly come a long way. At First Look Ultrasound in Agawam, you can get a 'first look' at your baby at weeks, or even months before birth.



"I think going through pregnancy is very difficult. It's nice to see whats going on in there. It kind of gives you a snapshot into what your future is going to be. Who's going to come out in 9 months," said soon-to-be mother Sarah.

Like many couples, they didn't want to wait to see their son Jack.

Luckily they don't have to as the 3 dimensional pictures give expecting parents an amazing clear picture of the newest member of their family.

Sean and Ashley Hoffman own First Look Ultrasound. They've only been in business for a few months, and the it's only one of it's kind in Western Mass.

"I was pregnant not too long ago. I have a 4 and a-half-month-old baby boy, and really wanted a 3D 4D ultrasound and I was Googling a bunch of places and there was nothing within a 60 minute radius of where we were," said Ashley.

From then on the idea was born and the business was brought to life.

Couples and their guests are invited into a private room, complete with a viewing couch while the lights are dimmed and the show begins.

"Who doesn't want to see their beautiful child. And let's keep it in a nice atmosphere, a comfortable atmosphere," asked Sean.

"We wanted it to feel inviting and warm and relaxing and have the room big enough so that you can bring your family members to watch and share in the experience and most people end up bringing their grandparents or siblings. We've had 9 people in their before," Ashley continued.

For Sarah and Shane, their ultrasound was a more of an intimate experience for the soon-to-be parents.



At First Look Ultrasound, they offer many options of how parents are looking to share their experience.

"Most packages come with either color or black & white printed images. You can also get a DVD so we record the whole expereince for you top to bottom and you can watch it at home. You can put it on your big screen at home and share it with everybody. We've had several people do it at their gender reveal parties," said Ashley.

Since 3D and 4D ultrasounds are elective procedures, insurance does not cover the cost, and can start around $100.

They are also not intended to be a replacement for your doctor ordered ultrasound.

