Shoppers pack grocery stores for last minute needs

Residents rushed to the grocery stores on Sunday to fill their carts with snow storm necessities.

Customers were waiting outside Geisslier's Supermarket before it even opened.

The grocery store in Agawam opened at 8 in the morning and Front End Manager Judy Guthrie unlocked the doors to nearly 20 shoppers waiting outside.

"I was on a register from opening to closing, and I'm a front end manager, not necessarily a cashier, but it warranted by health for the entire shift," said Guthrie.

A lot of people said they were stocking up on all the necessities before the snow arrived.

"I get my essentials, like milk, eggs, cold cuts. I will have a full cart before I leave," said Larry Fiorentino of Agawam.

Judy said ice cream is the top seller when it comes to people buying items before a storm.

"Ice cream is a big seller when we have bad storms. I think it serves as a comfort food, I know I had ice cream last night, and I will probably have it again tonight," said Guthrie.

Some customers said they were planning their meals according to the weather, and if there were a power outage to happen.

Eversource said the best thing to do with the possibility of a power outage is to put together an emergency kit, this includes food and water, medical supplies, flashlights, batteries, a blanket, and even a radio.

