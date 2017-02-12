Traffic stop in Holyoke leads to heroin trafficking arrests - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Traffic stop in Holyoke leads to heroin trafficking arrests

Two men from Vermont were arrested for trafficking heroin after State police said they found over 700 bags of heroin. 

State troopers stopped a Chevrolet Cavalier traveling on I-91 North for motor vehicle violations. 

Police said the driver, Brandon Heist 19, and passenger Kyle Darrel, 25, both of Springfield, Vermont were found to be in possession of 790 bags of heroin. 

They were placed under arrest and were transported to Northampton Barracks for booking. 

Heist was issued a civil citation for a motor vehicle offense and faces the following charges:

  • Trafficking in Heroin/Morphine/Opium
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws
  • Operating with Suspended License
  • Number plate Violation

Darrel was issued a civil citation for a motor vehicle offense and faces the following charges:

  • Trafficking in Heroin/Morphine/Opium
  • Failure to Wear Seat Belt

