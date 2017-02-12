Gov. Baker gives update following weekend storms

Governor Charlie Baker is telling people to stay off the roads Sunday night and into Monday morning.

During a press conference at the Mass DOT, Governor Baker announced that non-emergency state workers do not have to come into work until 11 o'clock in the morning on Monday, all to reduce the amount of people on the roads so crews can work to clear more snow from this weekend.



Baker is also urging motorist to avoid driving tonight and be extra cautious while traveling tomorrow due to the snow and high winds.

In the conference he also mentioned that people should shovel fire hydrants to make it easier for first responders.



"We also continue to ask people to be good neighbors, checking on their family members, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly or those who may have medical conditions or require additional assistance," said Baker.

The governor said he is thankful for everyone's help, there hasnt been too many issues statewide with the storm.

