New studies are underway to see if pickle juice can alleviate muscle cramps

We've heard of weird health hacks to lose weight or 'detox' your body, but new studies are underway for a natural health remedy for muscle cramps.

Studies are being done to see if drinking pickle juice can eliminate muscle cramping and at a faster rate than typical sports drinks.

Cramping, an involuntary contraction of muscles can be brought on by a multitude of things such as exercise, lack of movement, or a medical condition.

"There are a few theories on what causes cramping; were not sure if its caused by an imbalance of electrolytes like sodium and potassium or if it has something to do with how your nerves interact with your muscles so in that case it would be more about stretching," said Carrie Taylor, a Registered Dietitian at the School of Nutrition and Excersize Science.

Muscle cramps can definitely be very painful and uncomfortable. But now, pickle juice is being tested to combat cramping.

"The reason pickle juice tends to be popular, especially in athletes, is because it provides sodium," said Taylor.

A study done at Brigham Young University in Utah found that athletes who drank pickle juice over water when cramping found relief in just 85 seconds.

Researchers at North Dakota State University found that the pickle juice didn't leave the athletes stomachs quick enough to have any effect on cramps.

"I think some people do it after or before to get that sodium load or after if they're cramping but really if you look at the science its not being supported as a replacement for electrolytes. When you're working out its not just electrolytes you want to replenish, its hydration. Pickle juice doesn't necessarily have the best balance between water and sodium so your best bet is to hydrate with water," Taylor noted.

For Carries clients, pickle juice was never in their nutrition plans.

"I make sure clients get a variety of foods that provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, lean protein, and carbs during training," Taylor continued.

If it's a long event, she recommends quick sources of sugar like gummy bears.

"Something like gummy bears to give you that quick shot. Pickle juice tends to be looked at as replenishing after the fact or right before to prevent cramping. And the best way to prevent cramping is to stay hydrated. Drink a little before, drink during, and drink after," said Taylor.



It seems there isn't enough scientific evidence to support the powers of pickle juice.

In order to prevent cramping, it's recommended to stick with whole total foods and drink plenty of water.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.