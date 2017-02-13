Wind relaxes overnight; enjoyable Valentine's Day weather ahead!

It was a seasonably cool day overall with temperatures topping off in the low 30s. The story of the day has been the very breezy winds, gusting up to 45mph in some locations!



Tonight, skies will clear out and winds will finally relax Tuesday morning. Valentine's Day will be dry but there will be some left over clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. No weather excuses for forgetting the Valentine's gift!

Wednesday and Thursday are looking unsettled as the jet stream takes another dip over New England. It's looking like low pressure will pass just north, bringing a cold front through Wednesday. Unlike our last snow storms, we are just warm enough that we'll see a cold rain in the lower valley with light coatings to the north and west. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon. Behind this cold front, western Mass turns colder and blustery as low pressure strengthens off the coast of Maine. Some snow showers may linger, but it isn't looking like much.



Temperatures will be Spring-like for the weekend, flirting with 50 on Sunday! It doesn't look like there are any big storms on the horizon.



On the snow front, Westover ARB has officially measured 22" of snow over the last 5 days. That's *nearly* the snow total for the ENTIRE SEASON 2015-2016. Westover ARB is at 43.4" for the season, closing in on our yearly average of 49.7"!

