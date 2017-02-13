Snow-covered roads making for tricky Monday morning commute

The weekend storm that brought several inches of snow to the area may be over, but its impact is still being felt on area roadways.

Crews have been out most of the night working to clear the streets.

Many of the main roads may be wet or slush covered, but many side roads may still be covered in snow.

The speed limit on the Mass. Turnpike was reduced Sunday to 40 miles per hour because of the conditions. That reduction was lifted Monday morning as the conditions improved.

MassDOT noted that as of this morning, the department had over 2,900 crews out working to clear and treat the state's roadways.

They urged motorists to take it slow, to not 'crowd the plow', and allow for extra time on your morning commute.

