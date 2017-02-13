Springfield DPW crews continue work to clear city streets

Local and state crews continue work to clear the highways and byways of the snow left behind from the weekend storm.

On Sunday, Springfield's Department of Public Works had between 140 and 160 pieces of equipment out plowing and treating the city's streets.

However, those who don't obey parking bans make it more difficult for the work to be done.

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News yesterday that the city did ticket and tow dozens of cars that didn't abide by the ban.

If you are heading out this morning, you are urged to allow for extra time on the roads and reduce speeds as some roads may still be snow-covered and slick.

