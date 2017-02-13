Some flights still impacted at Bradley Airport

The weekend snowstorm continues to have an impact on Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic said that the airport is open and work continues to remove snow from the airfield.

At one point on Sunday, about 33 percent of the flights coming into and out of Bradley were cancelled.

"Some of our incoming and in particular our outgoing flights are still impacted by yesterday's snow storm," Sisic explained in a statement Monday.

Those flying today are being advised to check with your airline to confirm your flight. Updates are also available on Bradley's Twitter feed and their website.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.