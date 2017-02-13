Snow totals across western Massachusetts - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Snow totals across western Massachusetts

By Dan Brown, First Warning Meteorologist
Old Man Winter brought western Massachusetts another dose of snow, which added to the accumulation already seen from storms in previous days.

Here are some of the snow totals reported from this weekend's storm from across the area:

  • Heath - 16.0 inches
  • Rowe - 15.0 inches
  • Shelburne - 12.0 inches
  • Buckland - 11.5 inches
  • Ashfield - 10.5 inches
  • Greenfield - 10.0 inches
  • Orange - 7.5 inches
  • Easthampton - 7.0 inches
  • Florence - 7.0 inches
  • Granby - 7.0 inches
  • Deerfield - 7.0 inches
  • Ludlow - 6.5 inches
  • Westfield - 6.5 inches
  • Worthington - 6.5 inches
  • North Amherst - 6.5 inches
  • Shelburne - 6.0 inches
  • Leverett - 6.0 inches
  • Ludlow - 6.0 inches
  • Springfield - 6.0 inches
  • Ware - 6.0 inches
  • East Longmeadow - 5.5 inches
  • Southwick - 5.5 inches
  • Westhampton - 5.5 inches
  • Shelburne Falls - 5.0 inches
  • Leyden - 5.0 inches.
  • Palmer - 4.5 inches

If you have a snow total you would like to report, you can send it to weather@westernmassnews.com

