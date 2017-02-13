Snow totals across western Massachusetts

Old Man Winter brought western Massachusetts another dose of snow, which added to the accumulation already seen from storms in previous days.

Here are some of the snow totals reported from this weekend's storm from across the area:

Heath - 16.0 inches

Rowe - 15.0 inches

Shelburne - 12.0 inches

Buckland - 11.5 inches

Ashfield - 10.5 inches

Greenfield - 10.0 inches

Orange - 7.5 inches

Easthampton - 7.0 inches

Florence - 7.0 inches

Granby - 7.0 inches

Deerfield - 7.0 inches

Ludlow - 6.5 inches

Westfield - 6.5 inches

Worthington - 6.5 inches

North Amherst - 6.5 inches

Shelburne - 6.0 inches

Leverett - 6.0 inches

Ludlow - 6.0 inches

Springfield - 6.0 inches

Ware - 6.0 inches

East Longmeadow - 5.5 inches

Southwick - 5.5 inches

Westhampton - 5.5 inches

Shelburne Falls - 5.0 inches

Leyden - 5.0 inches.

Palmer - 4.5 inches

If you have a snow total you would like to report, you can send it to weather@westernmassnews.com

Find the latest First Warning forecast on the Weather page of westernmassnews.com or on the Weather tab on the Western Mass News app.

Stay on top of the latest traffic conditions. Check out the Traffic page of westernmassnews.com or the Traffic tab on the Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.