Crews battle fire on Keith St. in Springfield

A fire that broke out on Keith Street in Springfield today was made worse when firefighters had to search for hydrants in the snow.

Firefighters were forced to shovel out hydrants buried in the snow as the home burned.



"It's taking time from them being able to start fighting the fire to clean the fire hydrants. I don't think that's fair," said Jessica Espinoza.



Espinoza lives one street over and heard the fire trucks drive by. She was shocked to learn a neighbors house was on fire.



"You could see a lot of smoke, but the smoke was really bad because the wind was blowing the smoke over to the highway because it was like a huge big black cloud of smoke through this whole entire area all the way through to the highway is really scary," Espinoza noted.



What was even more terrifying than a fire in her neighborhood was learning that neither hydrant on the street was shoveled out.



Dennis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department said that they need the public's help clearing hydrants. There are thousands in the city and no way of knowing when one might be needed



"If we can't even see the hydrant it makes a lot worse. If something is showing and we have to dig it out, but when you can't even see it because it's completely buried, it really slows things down and dragging the hoses through the snow and all that was a factor it kind of slowed everything down," Leger noted.



Espinoza does feel safe though knowing the Springfield Fire Department is there for her.



"Our firemen are obviously pretty good, as good as you could possibly be for what they had to do in the amount of time that they get to get it done," Espinoza said.



If you know a hydrant that isn't shoveled out in your neighborhood, fire officials urge you to clear the snow.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the city's arson and bomb squad were on scene as a protocol.

