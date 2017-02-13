Recent snowfall could be putting strain on your roof

The snow has finally stopped across western Massachusetts, but one look at your roof might give you some concern.

It has been a snowy five days to say the least with double-digit snow totals and plenty of plowing, snowblowing and shoveling to do.

However, what about that roof of yours? The snow just keeps piling and piling, so how much can it really hold?

"The flatter the roof is, the more dangerous it is. The steeper the roof, the more apt you are to not have any problems," said Fran Beaulieu with Phil Beaulieu and Sons Home Improvement in Chicopee.



Beaulieu has been working on roofs for years and said that freezing rain can make that snow twice as heavy.

Age is also a factor. Homes made on old building codes cannot handle excess snow.



"If you have a really old home, from the 1800's or early 1900's that may not be built quite to code, you should be concerned," Beaulieu noted.



Ice dams are also a factor. Ice dams are caused when your attic is above freezing and starts melting the snow on your roof. It then drips to the gutters and refreezes. Snow then continues to melt and forms a pocket of water, which could leak through your ceiling.



Beaulieu said that many roofs could have up to a foot of snow right now, but believe it or not, it would take triple that for many homeowners to be concerned.



"Once you get over two feet, three feet of snow is to get it removed. Hire a licensed, insured person to get it off your house," Beaulieu explained.



If you want to do it yourself, Beaulieu said do not attempt to shovel it or chop any ice. It will do more damage then good. He recommends a roof rake which can be found at any local hardware store.



"It is not the easiest job, but it definitely works, and you can get a lot of snow off of a roof," Beaulieu added.



If you have any leaks, simply remove the snow, the attic cools, and the leaking stops.

We reached out to local school districts to see if they have any concerns with their roofs. Robert LaChance, director of building and grounds for Belchertown Schools, said in a statement, "It is one of the first things I looked at this morning, but it is not an issue at this time. We would need 36 inches minimum and we are far away from that."



