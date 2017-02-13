Emergency crews called to house fire in Montague

Emergency personnel were called to a house fire in Montague early Monday afternoon that left thousands in damages.

The Montague Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that they received the call at 1:08 p.m.

This was for a fire at a home at 12 Massasoit Street in the center of town.

Our crew who went to the scene spoke with the Turners Falls Fire Chief, John Zellmann. He confirmed with us that it was a chimney fire that extended out into the first floor and then to the second floor.

Officers did go to the scene to assist with traffic in the area.

The Montague Police dispatcher also told us she didn't believe there were any injuries and that everyone was able to evacuate.

However, multiple surrounding communities in addition to Montague Fire, were called to the scene.

After they were able to get the fire under control, emergency crews left, but had to return when the fire reignited in the chimney.

Zellmann said the wood burning stove and the creosote had built up in the chimney, ..."common this time of year."

The damage the fire caused to the home was estimated at about $10,000.

