Western Mass. still digging out from latest snowstorm

People across western Mass. are still digging themselves out of the snow.

Many are ready for the season to end while others feel like it’s just beginning.

Over in Ludlow, folks are still trying to clean the streets, their driveways and schools.

In Ludlow today, everywhere you turned, someone had a shovel.

For some, it feels like a never ending struggle with mother nature.

“Not a break... between here and our houses ... no, no breaks,” noted Larry Pagliaro. He's a custodian at the Middle School in Ludlow.

“I feel like a snowman right now because of the wind. The wind’s picking up so depending on how you point the shoot, it’s blowing back in your face.”

Pagliaro says he’s needed the day and more, to clean up after the past couple of snowfalls.

“We’ve been at it since the big storm, so we’re still cleaning up from that.”

“Currently we’re out trying to get all the sidewalks cleared so that tomorrow they’ll be all set for the kids to go to school,” explained Kenneth Batista of Ludlow’s Department of Public Works.

Batista ended his Florida vacation early to come home and help his co-workers clean up.

“The streets are our priority, sidewalks and then we address any safety hazards.”

Some of those hazards -- like snow banks -- posing a threat to drivers.

“I’ll just kind of sneak out and hope that no one’s coming and if they are, hopefully you stop or they stop in time,” said Eric Pollander from Ludlow.

While the roads are mostly plowed some drivers are still getting stuck in snow banks.

“Snow banks are a byproduct of what we’re taking off the streets so we deal with it as we can,” added Batista.

After a mostly dry season last year, many are reminded ...this is a New England winter.

