Snow budgets reach their peak with latest storm

Compared to last winter the last few weeks have been busy for DPW crews.

All that salting, sanding, and plowing comes with a price tag as some city’s say they’ve already reached their allotted snow funds for the year.

Some cities in western Mass. like right here in West Springfield have seen the snow quite literally pile up and much like the snow the budgets to handle it have done the same. So much so in West Springfield that they are right about at their spending for the entire year.

Western Mass. residents are no strangers to snow days.

"They did a good job the roads are clear the kids are home," said Joanne Navone of West Springfield.

Which has meant long hours and a lot of money being taken out of the snow removal budget for West Springfield.

"Well it was good until this past week," explained the city's Mayor, William Reichelt.

Reichelt says this year $450,000 was set aside to take care of the snow and that these most recent storms reached that amount.

"We have that money available in our accounts is just not in that line item," he added.

But that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to pay for it. Thanks to a municipal act put in place by Governor Baker mayors like Reichelt can move funds for snow removal without approval from city councils.

Choosing the magic number for the snow removal budget is a tough one.

“You don't want to budget for a million dollars even though it was over that in 2015 because you may not reach that and now you have money tied up in an account you can't use for anything else," explained Reichelt.

Particularly storms that take place during the weekends when crews go into overtime is necessary. But residents say it's part of the course when living in for New England.

"There isn't much anyone can do about it considering it's an act of God and nature and at this time of ear we are at the mercy of the powers that be," said Donald Prescott, a West Springfield resident.

As for what Mayor Reichelt is hoping for the rest of the season:

"That the snow stops and spring comes early."

Mayor Reichelt says one of the biggest expenses are the large trucks used to move snow from parking lots and other areas since they don’t have them with the DPW they end up having to rent them. So far they haven’t needed them and say that if this snow here can melt in the coming weeks they should be in good shape.

