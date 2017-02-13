Three teens face sentencing for setting MCDI building fire

Three teenagers who were facing arson charges in connection with a fire at the old MCDI vocational school in Springfield back in 2016 have been sentenced.

A firefighter who help battle the flames that day and was injured, remains out of work, still recovering to this day.

The State's Fire Marshal's Office made the announcement Monday saying that all three juveniles did plead guilty to the charges.

Two of the teens are now in juvenile detention. The third is in jail.

"(He) was sentenced as an adult to 2-1/2 years in the house of correction on January 26, 2017," explained Jennifer Mieth with the State's Fire Marshall's Office.

The fire at the MCDI building back on June 27, 2016, burned for more than a day as firefighters fought the flames and the smoke.

In all, 5 firefighters ended up injured while battling the fire and the estimated building loss was $500,000.

"The three young men were charged with breaking and entering into the MCDI building and a nearby business, as well as setting the fire," noted Mieth.

Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant said, “I want to thank the investigative team for their hard work to bring a solid case to the district attorney for a successful prosecution. All fires are dangerous for our firefighters, but this one was particularly dangerous because of the size and condition of this building. Five firefighters were injured at this incident, with one still out of work and recovering at this time. The outcome was a success due to the exceptional work of all the Springfield Fire Department members on scene and the expertise of the troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. ”

The investigation into the fire was headed up by the Springfield Fire Department, State Police, and the Hampden DA's Office.

“It’s important for the public to know that we relentlessly pursue those who commit the crime of arson with our local fire and police partners to bring strong cases to prosecutors so they can win justice for the community,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Arson fires are never victimless crimes. Tax revenues, business opportunities, and the entire sense of community are damaged,” he added, “As this case indicates, vacant building fires are one of the most dangerous types of fires for firefighters.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.