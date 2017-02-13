2 suspects sought in road rage shooting in West Springfield

West Springfield Police are looking for two men who were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening that ended with a man shot in the leg.

Captain Connor told Western Mass News they received the call at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Appears a road rage incident on the Agawam bridge coming from Agawam into West Springfield, the Memorial Bridge," explained Connor.

The result was an "altercation" in a business parking lot nearby after the two vehicles involved in the road rage incident, pulled in.

Police wouldn't release the name of the business or street to us because "it's an ongoing investigation."

"At the time it was just a road rage incident. When they got into the parking lot a verbal argument broke out that escalated to one occupant of one of the vehicles shooting at one of the occupants of the other car, " said Connor, "One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was hit in the leg."

As police continue to investigate the shooting, they say they are looking at different surveillance videos to see if they can identify the assailants.

"They left in a dark colored vehicle," noted Connor.

He added that these young men involved in the road rage incident didn't know each other.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.

