Verizon working to repair connectivity issue in Springfield area

A number of Verizon customers in the Springfield and Holyoke area have been experiencing signal issues according to a Verizon outage map.

Western Mass News reached out to a media contact for Verizon, and they have reported that a connectivity issue caused by a fiber cut is causing a service interruption in the Springfield and Holyoke markets.

They report that it is an isolated issue, and that they're working with their vendor partners to resolve the issue quickly.

