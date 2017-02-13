Potholes can cause thousands of dollars in damages to your car

From roof tops to roadways ...this winter weather is doing a number on many streets in cities and towns across western Mass.

Potholes are not only annoying, but can do thousands of dollars worth of damage to your car.

It's almost like a rite of passage in New England. We get a few snowstorms, we get some warm weather for a few days, and back and forth and back and forth.

All those ups and downs create all those potholes!

But this season, local tire shops say they are particularly busy.

City Tire in Springfield is hopping this week. People like Carla Baymon, getting her tire fixed after driving over a pothole.

"I was driving in the city one night and the hubcap came off because I hit a strong bump or dip in the road, and that's why my hubcap came off and I'm here because I need a flat tire repair," said Baymon, a Springfield resident.

Flat tires are the best case scenario....

"You can damage major suspension components anything from your tire rods, ball joints, shock absorbers, and potentially even damaging the frame," explained Zachary Pauloo with City Tire.

Over at the Springfield DPW, Director Chris Cignoli says they're on top of it.

"Any time that there's a pothole that we get a request for we patch it. We don't wait. We take care of it right away. We have a full crew out there doing it."

Cignoli blames Mother Nature's hot and cold mood swings this season.

"You're going to get beautiful sunny days where everything's going to thaw, the top layer of the pavement is going to heat up and you're going to get the cracking and sand and salt's going to go in it, it's going to refreeze and expand and you're going to get the potholes. That is the cycle of life here in the winter."

He says because it's still so cold, potholes are temporarily fixed with what's called a cold patch... Like this one near the North End Bridge. More permanent hot patches are done come spring.

"We look at this spring and I figure so far it's going to be an average spring with potholes but, it depends on how fast the thaw is, and how much rain we get. The more rain the quicker the thaw the quicker the potholes form," explained Cignoli.

Until then...You're going to put yourself in more danger avoiding them. So drive over them slowly. If you can go over them at a reasonable pace you're not going to do any damage to your tire.

