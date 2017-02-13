Hundreds of vehicles ticketed and towed during this last snowstorm

Local cities and towns dealt with a lot of towing and ticketing during the weekend snowstorm.

Some cars were towed because of parking bans and others because of accidents.

Chicopee Police say there was a huge number of cars towed over the weekend…More than 100 cars towed because of the parking ban.

Officials want people to take these parking bans seriously so they can clean up the roads.

Chicopee Police tell us 124 cars were towed this weekend during the storm because those people did not obey the parking ban in effect.

Same in West Springfield -- where 16 cars were towed and 29 parking tickets were issued at $50 a piece.

In Ludlow, only 4 cars were towed because of DPW clean-up effort.

Police there tell us they would knock on doors to try and ask people to move their cars before they towed them but ... it wasn't always possible.

Officials tell us they're taking the necessary steps to announce parking bans each and every storm so they can clean the streets properly to make them safer for you.

And during any snow emergency if you want to know if your city or town has a parking ban just check out our website westernmassnews.com

