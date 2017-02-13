Three brothers arrested for unarmed robbery in Holyoke

Three brothers were arrested for an unarmed robbery that took place in Holyoke on February 8 at around 8 p.m.

Hampden District Attorney Gulluni announced that Julian Rivera, 22 of Holyoke, Roberto Rivera, 31 of Holyoke, and Edwin Rivera, 32 of Marshill N.C., were arrested for their alleged involvement in an assault and battery, unarmed robbery.

On the date, Holyoke police, Fire, and paramedics, responded to the area of 591 High Street for reports of an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk.

The individual was transported to Baystate with serious injuries that weren’t apparent at the scene.

The victim was soon determined to be a victim of a robbery.

The Mass. State Police Detective Unit assigned to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office was called in to assist due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Two of the three suspects linked to the assault were able to be identified quickly, and search warrants were soon executed by the Mass. State Police and Holyoke Police Dept.

During the execution of the search warrant on 123 Cabot St., investigators were able to identify the third suspect, who reportedly attempted to flee.

Julian Rivera, Roberto Rivera, and Edwin Rivera was arrested at the scene on charges of assault and battery, causing serious bodily injury and, unarmed robbery.

Edwin was also charged with intimidating a witness.

All three are currently being held on $25,000 cash bail at the Holyoke Police Department.

District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I would like to thank the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office for their quick action and hard work that led to these arrests. I and my office’s Murder and Major Felonies Unit are working together with detectives towards a successful prosecution and justice for the victim.”

