Snow-related injuries on the rise since storm

Back to back snow storms have created more opportunities for people to get injured whether it be from shoveling or falling.

AFC Urgent Care in Springfield told us it’s been a busy weekend for them, and while they’ve seen a number of injuries, the most has been neck and back injuries from shoveling.

Doctor Alla Chapman said that with the amount of snow that has fallen, it’s been a tough job for people cleaning up.

Sometimes we tend to overestimate our abilities.

Although she said to not be afraid to take breaks and make sure to warm up beforehand.

“People have to estimate their ability. How ready they are for this heavy job. Would be reasonable to do stretching exercises.”

Doctor Chapman said that if you do strain your back or neck, stretching after can be effective.

There’s also many over the counter ointments such as Bengay that can relieve pain.

Of course, don’t hesitate to consult a doctor as well.

You’ll also want to make sure to wear shoes with good traction.

Doctor Chapman said she’s seen a few fractures from people slipping on ice.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.