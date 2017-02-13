Great Barrington Police seek bank robbery suspect

Great Barrington Police responded to Salisbury Bank branch on Main Street this afternoon around 3:30 p.m. following a report of a bank robbery.

Witnesses told officers that a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect fled southbound down Route 7 after they acquired an undetermined amount of cash.

Police have reason to believe that a second party was involved in getting the robber a getaway vehicle.

No weapons were reportedly shown, and there were no injuries.

The suspect is described to be a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5’7 and 5’9’’, thin build, weighing in at about 150 pounds.

Mass State Police is assisting Great Barrington PD in the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area is asked to call Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306.

