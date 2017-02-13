Verizon customers in Springfield area frustrated with connectivity issue

Verizon customers are expressing frustration after dealing with poor cell phone and internet service.

The company has confirmed that they’re dealing with a connectivity issue.

It’s been hours and the service is still not working properly.

Many of us depend on our phones for work or personal reasons, which is why customers hope Verizon gets the problem resolved quickly.

“The calls haven't been working really, or anything.”

“The service cuts out It'll say it has full bars, but it won't let me use my data or anything.”

Verizon told Western Mass News that a fiber line was cut and was interrupting service in the Springfield and Holyoke areas.

The issue was caused by a garbage truck hitting a pole that had the power and fiber on it, and while customers are doing their best to not let it get to them, it’s difficult when you’re so used to using your phone for all kinds of purposes.

Verizon spokesperson Carolyn Schamberger sent us this statement:

“Our engineers are aware of this situation and are working with our vendor partners to resolve this issue quickly."

Schamberger said that the power has to be restored first and then their vendors can start repairing the fiber.

Verizon could not tell us when exactly the service will go back to normal.

