Easthampton superintendent explains decision to delay school instead of cancel

Anytime we get a snowstorm, crews try and make sure the roads are plowed, especially the sidewalks and streets around a school.

Easthampton was one of many school districts that delayed school by two hours today, but not telling parents until early this morning.

That decision isn't always an easy one and not everyone always agrees.

The superintendent said it was a hard decision, but she felt it was the right one.

Most of the parents we spoke with tonight agreed.

They said the most important thing is the safety of the students and teachers.

"I think that was perfect. Why risk the kids being on a slippery road?”

Easthampton Public Schools Superintendent Nancy Follansbee decided to delay school by two hours Monday morning, giving plows extra time to make sure the roads were ready for the students getting to school.

"Around my house, it's been a mess, but around the schools, they're doing a great job. It's a lot of snow, so just keeping up with the shoveling and snowblowing."

But some other parents didn't agree, saying, "My kids are "walkers" and it worries me sending them out just after a storm, especially in the early morning when some residents haven't had the chance to do any sidewalk cleanup. Please consider cancelling it."

The superintendent said she was in contact with the Easthampton DPW and the director of maintenance all day Sunday.

She said that early Monday morning, she got a call recommending a delay and not a cancellation based on the condition of the roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.

"It makes me feel safer to know that it was a two-hour delay instead of just going in on a slippery road. I'm fine with that."

"I think most of the parents were upset about the early phone calls. They'd rather it be before, but I mean, sometimes you can't get that phone call."

The superintendent wrote on Easthampton Public Schools’ Facebook page today:

"Student safety, the needs of our parents and students, and consistency in providing a strong educational program are always foremost in what is considered in making a decision to cancel or delay opening of our schools."

The superintendent also said that a parent can decide to keep a child home on a day when the weather conditions are unsafe. Those will be excused absences.

