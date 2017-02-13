Majestic Theater host Valentine Love Songs Concert

It was an evening of classic love songs at West Springfield's Majestic Theater.

Singer Freddie Marion along with Dan Kane brought some of the area’s finest singers together on this Valentine's eve.

Western Mass New’s Dave Madsen was there to emcee.

This Valentine variety show featured several local performers singing Broadway and classic love songs.

There are a few tickets left for tomorrow night's show.

If you’re interested in tomorrow's performance, call the Majestic Theater box office at (413) 747-7797.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.