What does it take to live in a tiny home?

Living large has never been so tiny.

It's a housing craze sweeping the nation, and leading many homeowners to downsize to the bare essentials.

Some say the Greater Springfield area is a prime location for affordable housing options that don't skimp on style.

“It's an attraction. it's an enhancement to a neighborhood,” said Liz Allard-Stanislawski of Freedom House Design LLC.

Tiny house living has become a huge trend.

“It's pretty easy to pick up and move when you don't have to pack,” said Frank Duggan.

Homes that are just 400 square feet or less are rolling in all over the globe.

Living tiny can mean financial freedom.

Going without a mortgage or a reduced mortgage means more money in your pocket.

Sixty-eight percent of tiny house owners don't even have a mortgage, but can you live in a house this tiny?

“You have to be much more creative by using every square inch,” said Duggan.

Like most tiny dwellers, I have no plans on skipping out on luxury. You just need a little imagination,” said Western Mass News reporter Maggie Lohmiller.

“As a television reporter, I wouldn't want to live somewhere without a decent TV. My 60-inch television will slide out of this wall and over the window, and hides away when I'm not using it.”

“Simplifying and reducing the amount of stuff that you have reduces your stress, gives you more free time,” said Duggan.

On average, people spend 52 minutes a day cleaning, but when you only have a few hundred square feet, the time spent on chores speeds up.

But for some homeowners it boils down to dollars and cents.

According to real estate website, Zillow.com, the average cost a home in Massachusetts is $360,800.

But if you're willing to build a tiny house on your own, the average is $23,000.

Take Liz Allard-Stanislawski from Freedom House Designs LLC. In Agawam.

She believes that tiny houses are the ticket to solving the housing crisis.

“Springfield has a substantial housing shortage, so I think tiny is an option for so many people.

She has been working to make headway in the zoning laws here in Western Massachusetts.

“I would like to approach Springfield about building pocket neighborhoods.”

Many communities have zoning codes, preventing homeowners from downsizing to a tiny scale.

“Springfield has the opportunity to become the forefront of New England, offering tiny houses in their city.”

Some wonder why not just buy an RV?

The answer is simple. They aren't built with a 'tiny toughness.'

“All of the equipment in here is house grade. Everything is the high quality that you'd have in a house and sometimes even more high quality, because since it's a small space, you can afford to get better things,” said Duggan.

Building a tiny house is much more difficult than it might seem.

“From the vehicle side of things, you have maximum heights and widths. Otherwise, you have to get permitting, said Christopher Steines of Tiny Foundations.

And you need to be able to tow.

“When you're building a tiny house, you have to consider that it's going to be an enduring hurricane force and earthquake level events going down the road,” said Duggan.

In the end, what makes a house, a home?

Tiny house lovers believe a home is simply where you park it.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.