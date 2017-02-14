Dry overnight; rain and snow possible midday Wednesday

It was a chilly start this morning, but with a lot of sunshine, western Mass topped off in the mid 30s. That's near-average for this time of year. The biggest difference between yesterday and today was the lack of wind. Temperatures were about the same, but the biting wind chills were gone.



Clouds build overnight, keeping temperatures from falling into the teens.

Tomorrow will feature mainly cloudy skies as a weak clipper system passes through the area. This weak storm will bring us some midday snow and rain showers. There may be a few scattered coatings in the valley with a coating to 2" in the hills and Berkshires. This is not going to be a big storm for us.

This low pressure system will develop rapidly into another big storm in the Gulf of Maine, bringing northeast Mass, southeast New Hampshire, and all of Maine accumulating snow. Maine could see another foot of snow, on top of the two feet they received from the last storm. As this storm deepens, the wind will increase out of the northwest late tomorrow into Thursday. Some gusts could exceed 40mph in some of the higher elevation.



The wind will ease on Friday, although it will still be on the blustery side. Fortunately, temperatures will be rising as we head into the weekend. By Sunday, afternoon a touch of Spring will be in the air. Readings will reach well into the 40s, even flirting with 50 by the afternoon! Much of next week is looking rather mild with many days expected to be seasonably mild in the 40s.

Looking ahead, there are no large snowstorms in the forecast. With lots of sunshine over the next seven days, a lot of melting will take place.

