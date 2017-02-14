Fourth hearing for Agawam Police officers today

Testimony concluded today before the state civil service commission in the case of three Agawam police officers accused of using excessive force.

Two of those officers, Officer Edward Connor and Sgt. Anthony Grasso, were reinstated by Agawam's mayor on the day of the officers' third hearing before the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission, while Officer John Moccio was not included in that decision.

However, Sgt. Grasso has been demoted to a police officer and not a supervisor, and appealed his demotion at today's hearing in Springfield.

John Connor, the lawyer representing the three officers, said the decision made by the town is something he has never seen before, but was a step in the right direction," They realized their case was not going well, and they were not going to be able to sustain the terminations for Connor and Grasso under any circumstance," said Connor.

The three officers were fired in the fall after they were accused of using excessive force while arresting a disorderly man at Six Flags last summer.

Attorney Connor feels when all the facts are presented to the civil service commission, officer Moccio, who was seen in the police video hitting the suspect with a baton, will get his job back," I think officer Moccio acted appropriately, I know it's ugly, graphic, and people are going to look at that and say it's distasteful but that doesn't mean they violated the policies and procedures of the department or they acted inappropriately," said attorney Connor.

The police attorney also feels that Sgt. Grasso's demotion will be overturned by the civil service commission.

The FBI also announced on the date of the third hearing that they are also investigating the incident.

Attorney Connor feels the FBI will see the incident the same way as the district attorney did and that the officers acted appropriately.

Now that the hearings are complete, both sides have up to 60 days to file written closing arguments according to attorney Connor.

The commission then has 30 to 60 days to make a ruling on whether officer Moccio will get his job back and whether Sgt. Grasso's demotion will be overturned.

Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis tells Western Mass News he has to "respect the process" and can not comment at this time.

