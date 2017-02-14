Massachusetts gas prices remain unchanged

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts drivers are paying the same at the pump this week as they were last week.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that the cost of self-serve, regular gas still averages about $2.19 per gallon.

That's 9 cents lower than the national average but 46 cents higher than the Massachusetts price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.07 per gallon and as high as $2.39.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.