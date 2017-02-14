Massachusetts gas prices remain unchanged

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts drivers are paying the same at the pump this week as they were last week.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that the cost of self-serve, regular gas still averages about $2.19 per gallon.
That's 9 cents lower than the national average but 46 cents higher than the Massachusetts price a year ago.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.07 per gallon and as high as $2.39.
