Powerball jackpot increased to estimated $310 million

If you have a couple of bucks in your pocket, you may want to consider taking a chance on your luck by buying a Powerball ticket today.

The jackpot is now at an estimated $310 million. That's about $189 million if you win and decide to take the cash option.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the Powerball jackpot was last hit back on December 17. The person, who held that winning ticket out of Delaware, saw a prize of $121.6 million.

So could you possibly walk away with that kind of money?

If you do decide to play, Powerball tickets cost $2 and you have until 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to make the purchase.

The drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. eastern on Wednesday.

The largest Powerball jackpot of all time is $1.586 billion which set the world-record back on January 13, 2016.

