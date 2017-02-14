Major power outage strikes Palmer, Monson, Brimfield, and Wales

Thousands of people were without power for a time Tuesday across four Hampden County communities.

National Grid reported that there was an issue at a substation and crews were dispatched to make repairs.

At the height of the situation around 11:15 a.m. today, the National Grid Outage Map showed Monson with 2,997 customers without electricity.

Over in Palmer, 2,519 customers had no power. In Brimfield, 538 customers were effected and in Wales, 123 customers.

Power was restored to all customers just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

