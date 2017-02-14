Police: teen suspects stole clothes purchased with young girl's Christmas money

The Holyoke Police Department needs your help. They're looking for these two teenagers. Do you recognize them?

They allegedly stole clothing items purchased by a Mother and young daughter in Old Navy this past Sunday, February 12th. The clothes were in an Old Navy shopping bag.

Lt. Jim Albert told Western Mass News that the items in the shopping bag were bought "with money the little girl was given as a Christmas present."

"They had enjoyed a nice day together shopping and the young lady was very proud and happy with her purchases," explained Albert.

Now the money has been spent and the goods stolen.

"The Old Navy shopping bag was placed on the floor at some point while (the mother and daughter were) browsing other items in another store and the two suspects stole the bag," noted Albert.

But the two female teenagers did not get away without being caught on camera.

"Store security was able to review the video and provided these photos," said Albert.

If you recognize these suspects please reach out to the Holyoke Police Detective Bureau at 413-322-6940.

Western Mass News spoke with the Holyoke Mall and representative, Lisa Wray, told us that they want to help make things right.

"I don't know what would possess someone to take a bag that didn't belong to them, but we want to make the situation right," explained Wray.

The Holyoke Mall has been in contact with police about this situation.

"We're looking to replace her loss ...the full amount...so she can replace these gifts," added Wray.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story today. Catch our story at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

