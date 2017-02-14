Springfield man arrested on drug charges following I-91 traffic stop

A Springfield man is under arrest following a traffic stop Monday in Franklin County.

Mass. State Police said that a trooper was on patrol along I-91 north in Greenfield yesterday when he reportedly saw a car with an obscured rear license plate.

The trooper pulled over that vehicle at the off-ramp to Exit 27 and found five people inside the car.

State Police conducted an investigation and following a search of the car and the front passenger, troopers found six small bags they were believed to contain crack cocaine and 450 wax paper bags stamped 'JetBlue' which were believed to contain heroin.

That passenger, 22-year-old Ariel Serrano of Springfield, was arrested and is facing charges including possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute (second offense), possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute (second offense), and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Greenfield District Court.

