Fire staffing a growing concern in small towns

Small towns in Western Massachusetts face many challenges these days, most of them associated with growth. Families moving in, putting a strain on emergency services.

Seconds count when it comes to responding to a fire or accident and these small towns are finding it harder and harder to handle them on a part time and in some cases a volunteer basis.

Hampden Fire Chief Mike Gorski is not pulling any punches he says his department is at crisis proportions right now. Fire in early December burns through the night and destroys a million dollar home in Hampden.

A few weeks later, an afternoon fire breaks out and destroys a home on Stony Hill Road, causing extensive damage.

Those two fires have prompted the call from Hampden Fire Chief Mike Gorski to move the now volunteer fire department to a paid call department, adding three, experienced full time firefighters. Right now, there are 20 volunteer firefighters in a town of just over 5000 residents.

"We’ve got very dedicated, very brave, very hardworking people, but they also have other jobs. So when they’re working other jobs, they’re not in Hampden," Gorski said.

Half of the calls that come into the Hampden Fire Department happen during the week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Gorski added, “And we can’t guarantee in fact, whether we’d have anybody here Monday thru Friday during the day. So we think one of the solutions to that is to bring on 3 full time firefighters.”

Plus convert the current volunteer department to a call department, where firefighters would be paid on a call to call basis. Gorski says it would cost anywhere from 250 to 260 thousand dollars a year.

Gorski believes, “It’s just a matter of time before we have a big house fire during the work week when we have very meager forces here.”

The town of Southampton faces the very similar challenges. Its fire department is call/volunteer, where firefighters get paid when they respond to a call.

Fire Chief John Workman said the Southampton situation is unique. The fire department also provides paramedic services. Ambulance paramedics are just about 100 percent careers firefighters working a part time job with Southampton.

“We're getting firefighters that work for other communities, want to have a part time job, are working for other communities as paramedics, they're trained firefighters, and this is a great part time job for them. So it works out very well for Southampton," Workman noted.

However, like Hampden, Southampton is growing. Workman’s biggest challenge is funding to add a second shift.

"The second shift will answer the problem of having paramedics here in house so when the call comes in, you don’t lose those minutes it takes to come from home, get into an ambulance and go," Workman said.

The plan to pay for second shift staffing will come from a majority of the money raised from community growth and the standard tax rate increase. Workman said, "I'm hoping, in the next 5 to 10 years, we'll start with an additional person and we'll slowly get into full time staffing.”

Both towns rely on mutual aid from surrounding communities. The Hampden fire department responded to 150 fire calls last year. Gorski said that he brought in mutual aid to help in about 5 percent of the calls.

Southampton responds to an average of 700 calls a year, that’s both fire and ambulance. Workman said mutual aid responds in four or five cases.

Both Workman and Gorski noted that their departments give as much mutual aid as they use. They’re also cautious about relying on mutual aid too much.

However, Gorski said sometimes, you don’t have a choice, adding, “But there are going to be times I think when we’re going to need to call mutual aid when we don’t have any Hampden firefighters in town unless we move to this proposal.”

The goal in both communities is to decrease response times. Workman believes staffing two shifts could decrease our response times by an average of up to 7 minutes! In Southampton and Hampden, that not only saves homes and businesses, but saves lives.

