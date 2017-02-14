Crews working to clear massive mounds of snow from Northampton's streets

After more than a foot a snow, local cities and towns are still trying to catch up on clean-up.

When the plows go by, where do they take the snow?

Huge mounds of snow can be seen in downtown Northampton and they are obstructing the view for drivers and pedestrians.

Luckily, officials have a plan to clean it all up.

Snow clean-up is not as easy as you might think after the roads are initially plowed.

"There's about 26 inches of snow, so we're taking away 26 inches of snow in one night, which would be a lot on every street," said Rich Parasiliti with Northampton DPW.

The Northampton Department of Public Works has a long night ahead of them.

"We're gonna be starting at 10 o'clock in the middle of Main Street doing snow removal and then from there branching off to the side streets," Parasiliti noted.

The snow is being moved from the streets to one of the city's two snow dumps.

"We use an old parking lot that's not attached to any building at the moment," Parasiliti added.

However, it all comes with a price tag - almost $10,000 extra to truck all this snow away from Main Street and surrounding roads.

"There's the additional cost of overtime because we do the snow removal downtown at night. There's also fuel and equipment hours," Parasiliti said.

Those who work or live downtown said that it's about time and worth the cost.

"You just can't see, you can't see. It's difficult to get around -- to maneuver," said Anna Francis.

Chris Joseph added, "As a person walking across intersections, you kinda have to poke your head around and look to see."

Drivers and pedestrians alike are moving about extra cautiously with their views compromised.

"They're really taking their life in their hands here. They need to remove some of that, that would be a great idea," Francis explained.

Joseph said, "It's hard to tell if there's someone in the intersection and in Northampton, we're extra careful about intersections."

Northampton DPW is sending crews out late tonight to truck all this snow to the King Street snow dump.

