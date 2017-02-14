Holyoke students take part in 'Snow Day Challenge'

Snow days are piling up for local school districts.

Most schools in western Massachusetts are up to four snow days so far with more winter to go.

With so much time at home, some are concerned that kids may be missing out on critical lessons.

In New Jersey, Kentucky and closer to home in Taunton, MA, administrators have instituted cyber snow days. Kids may be at home, but they're expected to be on-line with teachers, doing assignments from home.

The idea isn't flying in at least one local school district.

In fact, in Holyoke, the superintendent in the Paper City encouraged students during this last snow storm to go unplugged and issued a snow day challenge to kids in kindergarten through grade 12.

"I read a book, watched TV, made some Valentine's cookies," said Allana, a second grader in the Holyoke school system.

That's how Allana spent the last school snow day. Her video was posted to the first ever Superintendent's Snow Day challenge on the Holyoke Public Schools Facebook page.

"Very early yesterday morning, we posted to our Facebook page that students were invited to submit poems, video, photos of themselves enjoying the snow," said Judy Taylor, communications director for Holyoke Public Schools.

The idea took off, surprising Taylor.

"I actually was. We received about 50 responses, so that's pretty incredible," Taylor explained.

The submissions are also pretty creative! From a high schooler going ice fishing, others baking cookies, creating poems, and posting drawings. Teachers are even getting involved.

It's a big contrast to some districts across the country who are instituting cyber snow days, assigning on-line work to students while they're at home on snow or inclement weather days. Teachers are even teaching from their homes via the internet,. so, they say, students don't fall behind.

"That isn't something that we've considered so far. This is the way it is in New England. I think everyone's used to the situation where, if you miss a day of school because of a snow day, you go in the next day and you pick up where you left off. Their education is not being compromised at all," Taylor noted.

In fact, Taylor said that the Superintendent's Snow Day Challenge encourages students to be creative and to even get outside.

"It gave students a chance to be unplugged, go out, get together with their families, and just have a good time in the snow," Taylor noted.

Winners of the Snow Day Challenge will be announced later this week. In the meantime, we also spoke to the Superintendent of Chicopee Schools. He is not considering cyber snow days either, saying that would require each student to have computer access at home. In addition, five snow days are always built into the school year just in case and teachers plan accordingly.

