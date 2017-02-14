Holyoke robbery victim dies, 3 brothers now charged with his murder

Three brothers who were arrested for an unarmed robbery that took place in Holyoke on February 8 have now been charged with murder after the victim died on Valentine's Day.

Adam Rei, 25, from Springfield has been identified as the victim.

The Hampden District Attorney Gulluni announced his passing Tuesday.

The three brothers charged with his murder are Julian Rivera, 22 of Holyoke, Roberto Rivera, 31 of Holyoke, and Edwin Rivera, 32 of Marshill N.C.

The trio has also been charged with assault and battery and unarmed robbery.

On the evening of February 8, Holyoke police, Fire, and paramedics, responded to the area of 591 High Street for reports of an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk.

The individual was transported to Baystate with serious injuries that weren’t apparent at the scene.

The victim was soon determined to be a victim of a robbery.

The Mass. State Police Detective Unit assigned to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office was called in to assist due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Two of the three suspects linked to the assault were able to be identified quickly, and search warrants were soon executed by the Mass. State Police and Holyoke Police Dept.

During the execution of the search warrant on February 11 at 123 Cabot St., investigators were able to identify the third suspect, who reportedly attempted to flee.

Julian Rivera, Roberto Rivera, and Edwin Rivera was arrested at the scene on charges of assault and battery, causing serious bodily injury and, unarmed robbery.

Edwin was also charged with intimidating a witness.

On Tuesday, February 14, after Rei passed away, the brothers were all charged with murder.

All three are currently being held on $25,000 cash bail at the Holyoke Police Department.

District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I would like to thank the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office for their quick action and hard work that led to these arrests. I and my office’s Murder and Major Felonies Unit are working together with detectives towards a successful prosecution and justice for the victim.”

The three brothers are expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.